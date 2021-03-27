Akshay Kumar's magician avatar from 'Atrangi Re' released, check out his first look

MUMBAI: Megastar Akshay Kumar, who had been shooting for 'Atrangi Re', recently wrapped up shooting for the film and the actor took to social media to share his first look from the film. Akshay also extended his gratitude to his co-stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush for their contribution in the project.

Looking at the first look photo of Akshay from 'Atrangi Re', one can assume that the actor might be seen in the role of a magician. The photo features Akshay dressed in a black designer suit and a huge hat as he holds a king of hearts card on his palm. The actor is seen smiling wickedly as he poses for the lens. Akshay seems to bear a look that has an uncanny resemblance to a magician.

He penned a note of gratitude for Sara and Dhanush, writing, "It's the last day of #AtrangiRe and I can't wait for you'll to experience the magic created by @aanandlrai. Also a big thank you to my co-stars @saraalikhan95 and @dhanushkraja for letting me be a part of this beautiful film. An @arrahman musical. Written by: #HimanshuSharma."

Akshay began shooting for 'Atrangi Re' in December 2020. A while back, pictures from the sets of the film in Agra created a splash on the internet. They offered a glimpse into the world of 'Atrangi Re' with Akshay in the avatar of a king and Sara in an all-pink ethnic ensemble.

The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films. 'Atrangi Re' is written by Himanshu Sharma and the musical maestro AR Rahman has composed the album for the film with songs penned by Irshad Kamil.