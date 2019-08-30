close

Mission Mangal

Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal' inches closer to hit Rs 180 cr at Box Office

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's latest release 'Mission Mangal' has managed to maintain a solid ground at the Box Office. The film has not only impressed the masses and classes alike but also is raking in huge moolah at the ticket counters.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: #MissionMangal inches closer to *lifetime biz* of #2Point0 and emerge Akshay Kumar’s highest grossing film... [Week 2] Fri 7.83 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 15.30 cr, Mon 3.87 cr, Tue 3.43 cr, Wed 3.15 cr, Thu 3.05 cr. Total: ₹ 178.11 cr. India biz.

The film has a starry presence of actors such as Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H G Dattatreya and Sonakshi Sinha.

The story is written by R Balki, Jagan Shakti, Saketh Kondiparthi and Sajid-Farhad. The music of 'Mission Mangal' is composed by Amit Trivedi.

'Mission Mangal' is released on Independence Day—August 15, clashing with John Abraham's 'Batla House' at the ticket counters.

Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film is based on the story of scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission, which marked India's first interplanetary expedition.

 

