Akshay Kumar's Sarfira On OTT: Film To Release On Disney+ Hotstar - Check Streaming Date
Produced by Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment and 2D Entertainment, directed by Sudha Kongara, Sarfira stars Akshay Kumar along with Paresh Rawal and Radhikka Madan, releasing on 11th October, 2024 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.
Trending Photos
Mumbai: One man, One dream and a billion lives! Akshay Kumar-starrer Sarfira - an inspiring and heartwarming story of a man daring to dream big for the people of India is all set to release on OTT.
The striking story stars the ever-empowering Akshay Kumar along with the iconic Paresh Rawal and the gorgeous Radhikka Madan in pivotal roles. Traveling in flights is luxury for some and a dream for the rest, when Vir Mahtre (Akshay Kumar) devises a business plan to make flights accessible to the common people of the nation, he starts a revolution in hindsight.
Sarfira will release on October 11, 2024 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.
Elaborating on the film, Akshay Kumar said, “Sarfira is a film about a Sarfira insaan who dared to dream big and work for it tirelessly. I'm a firm believer that when a dream transforms into ambition, nothing can stop it from coming true and that's what I respected about Vir’s dream; it became a passion-driven cause that brought about a change for the common people. I like to be a part of stories that inspire and amount to a bigger picture, Sarfira is one such story where I saw my inner beliefs being a part of the script. Sarfira is releasing on 11th October, 2024 on Disney+ Hotstar and I'm looking forward to seeing the power of a dream that inspires the world!”
Talking about the film, Radhikka Madan said,"Sarfira is a powerful story of determination and the courage to chase your dreams. Playing Rani, a character full of confidence and strength, was a deeply personal experience for me. I’m so grateful for the audience's warm reception of my performance. Akshay sir’s portrayal brought incredible energy to the film. With Disney+ Hotstar, I’m excited for even more viewers to connect with our journey and the important message behind it."
Sarfira to release on October 11, 2024 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv