Mumbai: One man, One dream and a billion lives! Akshay Kumar-starrer Sarfira - an inspiring and heartwarming story of a man daring to dream big for the people of India is all set to release on OTT.

The striking story stars the ever-empowering Akshay Kumar along with the iconic Paresh Rawal and the gorgeous Radhikka Madan in pivotal roles. Traveling in flights is luxury for some and a dream for the rest, when Vir Mahtre (Akshay Kumar) devises a business plan to make flights accessible to the common people of the nation, he starts a revolution in hindsight.

Sarfira will release on October 11, 2024 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Elaborating on the film, Akshay Kumar said, “Sarfira is a film about a Sarfira insaan who dared to dream big and work for it tirelessly. I'm a firm believer that when a dream transforms into ambition, nothing can stop it from coming true and that's what I respected about Vir’s dream; it became a passion-driven cause that brought about a change for the common people. I like to be a part of stories that inspire and amount to a bigger picture, Sarfira is one such story where I saw my inner beliefs being a part of the script. Sarfira is releasing on 11th October, 2024 on Disney+ Hotstar and I'm looking forward to seeing the power of a dream that inspires the world!”

Talking about the film, Radhikka Madan said,"Sarfira is a powerful story of determination and the courage to chase your dreams. Playing Rani, a character full of confidence and strength, was a deeply personal experience for me. I’m so grateful for the audience's warm reception of my performance. Akshay sir’s portrayal brought incredible energy to the film. With Disney+ Hotstar, I’m excited for even more viewers to connect with our journey and the important message behind it."

