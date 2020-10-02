Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' not releasing on Diwali, fans will have to wait longer!

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar's big release of 2020 'Sooryavanshi' has been delayed yet again. Firstly, the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak pushed its release and now looks like the fans will have to wait a little longer than Diwali this year.

"One thing is clear, we are not releasing any film on Diwali. No other decision has been taken. It is not possible to release a film on Diwali now. As of now, all cinema houses are not opening from October 15. Even if it opens on November 1, how can you release a film in 10 or 15 days notice period?" Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Sibashish Sarkar told PTI.

Adding more, he said, "We are not sure whether we will change both 'Sooryavanshi' or '83' or we will just shift one film. It is definitely clear December to March is the time (to release films), this is the realistic timeline."

The studio had announced in June this year that the film will hit the theatres on Diwali, while their another release Ranveer Singh's "83" will arrive on Christmas.

Though the theatres are still shut across the country, they are expected to reopen from October 15 after the Union Home Ministry permitted cinemas and multiplexes to resume operations with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will be issuing a standard operating procedure (SOP) for cinemas soon.

Akshay Kumar will be seen in a cop avatar in Rohit Shetty's directorial venture 'Sooryavanshi' which also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role opposite him. It was initially set to release on March 24 and Kabir Khan-helmed '83 was scheduled to open in theatres on April 10.

But both the movies were indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which led to theatres shut down across the country and in other parts of the world.

'Sooryavanshi' is the third film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe after Ajay Devgn's 'Singham' and Ranveer-starrer 'Simmba'.

(With PTI inputs)