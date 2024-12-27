All We Imagine As Light OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Payal Kapadia’s Critically Acclaimed Masterpiece

New Delhi: Payal Kapadia's critically acclaimed masterpiece, 'All We Imagine As Light' is all set to streaming on OTT platform. The film won prestigious Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival and went on to earn two nominations at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards. It stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, Hridhu Haroon, and Azees Nedumangad in key roles

All We Imagine As Light explores the intertwined lives of two Malayali nurses in Mumbai—Prabha, a straitlaced woman yearning for her absent husband, and Anu, her outgoing roommate entangled in a forbidden love affair. Through their friendship, the film captures themes of love, identity, and the contradictions of life in the city.

When And Where To Watch 'All We Imagine As Light'

Payal Kapadia's Grand Prix Winning Film to stream on Disney+ Hotstar. The film is set to release on January 3, 2025.

Talking about the film release, Director Payal Kapadia said, “I am thrilled at the love All We Imagine as Light has received from all of you. After a successful theatrical run, I am happy that it will now be available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar. I am very excited now to share it with a wider audience.”

Chhaya Kadam, who delivers a moving performance as Parvaty said, “Playing Parvaty was an emotional journey for me. All We Imagine As Light speaks to the quiet strength that so many women embody, even when the odds are stacked against them. To be part of a story that uplifts these voices has been truly rewarding. I hope audiences all across the country enjoy the film.”

Kani Kusruti, portraying Prabha expressed, "When I read the script, what struck me most was the profound self-discovery and quiet transformation of Prabha. Working with Payal was a serendipitous experience. She creates a nurturing workspace where everyone can grow, while listening intently and helping us discover our characters with care. All We Imagine as Light is Payal’s vision and I’m thrilled that Disney+ Hotstar will bring this much-anticipated film to viewers across the country.”

Divya Prabha, portraying Anu expressed, “Stepping into Anu’s shoes was both thrilling and unfamiliar. Through her story, I understood the beauty of living in the moment and discovering love, hope, and freedom without constraints. Payal’s clarity created a sense of security for me. Her deep attention to detail allowed me to fully immerse myself in the character. All We Imagine as Light holds a piece of my heart and I’m excited for viewers across the country to experience on Disney+ Hotstar.”

All We Imagine as Light made history as the first Indian film in 30 years to compete in the Cannes Film Festival's main competition, winning the Grand Prix.

The film has garnered widespread acclaim, topping BFI’s Sight & Sound poll for 'Best Film of 2024', winning the Asia Pacific Screen Awards 'Jury Grand Prize,' and the Gotham Award for 'Best International Feature.'

It also earned Golden Globe nominations for 'Best Foreign Language Film' and 'Best Director' for Payal Kapadia, marking her as the first Indian woman director to achieve this milestone.