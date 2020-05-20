हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Randeep Hooda

'Almost took the life outta me', says Randeep Hooda as 'Sarbjit' clocks four years

The movie also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead, who portrayed Dalbir Kaur, a sister, fighting against the system to bring back her brother from Pakistan jail.

&#039;Almost took the life outta me&#039;, says Randeep Hooda as &#039;Sarbjit&#039; clocks four years
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@randeephooda

New Delhi: As Bollywood drama `Sarbjit` completed four years of its release today, actor Randeep Hooda went down the memory lane and shared his visibly transformed character look from the flick.

"Almost took the life outta me," the 43-year-old tweeted alongside his picture --fragile, visibly exhausted with cuts and bruises on his body.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Almost took the life outta me . . #4yearsofsarbjit #sarbjit

A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda) on

In the biopic, Randeep played Sarbjit Singh, an Indian national who was punished by Pakistan`s Supreme Court on charges of spying.

The movie also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead, who portrayed Dalbir Kaur, a sister, fighting against the system to bring back her brother from Pakistan jail.

Though the movie got mixed reactions, Aishwarya received huge recognition for her role, which also won her best actor award at IFFAA, Australia.

Apart from the duo, the movie also saw Richa Chadda and Darshan Kumar in significant roles.

Directed by Omung Kumar, the movie also made it to the long list of 336 feature films eligible for the 89th Academy Awards, in 2017.

Tags:
Randeep HoodaSarbjitAishwarya Rai Bachchan
Next
Story

IMPPA dispels rumours of shoot restart, says no decision yet
  • 1,06,723Confirmed
  • 3,318Deaths

Full coverage

  • 50,18,685Confirmed
  • 3,26,316Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT23M20S

Taal Thok Ke (Spl Edition): How useful was lockdown to curb COVID-19?