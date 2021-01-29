Amitabh Bachchan begins shoot for Ajay Devgn starrer Mayday, Boman Irani joins cast

New Delhi: Actor Boman Irani is all set to join the cast of Ajay Devgn starrer ‘Mayday’. The actor will essay the role of an airline owner in the movie.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to confirm the news. He tweeted, “BOMAN IRANI JOINS CAST OF AMITABH - AJAY DEVGN STARRER... #BomanIrani to essay the part of an airline owner in #Mayday... Stars #AmitabhBachchan, #AjayDevgn, #RakulPreetSingh, #AngiraDhar and #AakankshaSingh... Produced-directed by #AjayDevgn... 29 April 2022 release.”

Besides Irani, the star cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar and Akanksha Singh.

Amitabh Bachchan started the shoot of the film recently. Taking to Instagram, Big B revealed that he is “petrified” to start the shoot of any new film.

“Dear Lord .. these first days on new films are always such a nightmare .. Petrified and in constant apprehension ..wondering what shall happen and if it happens will it be acceptable and passed ..Want to run away and hide.”

‘Mayday’ is billed as an “edge-of-the-seat” drama. Ajay will reportedly play the lead role of a pilot and Rakul will star as his co-pilot. Ajay and Rakul had earlier started the shooting for the upcoming film.

Ajay Devgn directorial is expected to release on April 29, 2022.