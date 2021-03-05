हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan pulls off a 14-min monologue in one go, praises Chehre producer Anand Pandit

The veteran producer whose film 'Chehre' will release on April 30, shares his memories of working with the eternal leading man Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan pulls off a 14-min monologue in one go, praises Chehre producer Anand Pandit

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan starrer Chehre is making the right kind of noise ahead of its big release. The venture is produced by Anand Pandit and will hit the screens on April 30 this year.

“It is impossible to be around Amit ji and not absorb something of value about not just cinema but personal discipline and dedication towards work. The wonderful thing is though, he doesn’t pretend to be a big superstar but works like an eager learner. And that is something one can take away from him. One can never believe that one knows everything. Working with him was a huge learning curve for me because I learnt to look at filmmaking from his perspective and his passion for perfection and detail," said Anand Pandit, recalling his time with Amitabh Bachchan on sets.

Be it the 14-minute long monologue he pulled off in one take or his work ethic during a tough schedule in the sub-zero temperature of Slovakia, Amitabh Bachchan wowed the entire unit with his enthusiasm.

"For Amit Ji, age is just a number when it comes to working. He doesn't want to be treated like a senior on the sets and instead brims with energy like a child. If he is tired, nobody can guess it because he never shows it. He is fuelled by his passion for his art and never slows down. I wish I was half as driven for perfection as he is," added Pandit.

Chehre is directed by Rumi Jaffery and stars Big B along with Emraan Hashmi. 

 

 

