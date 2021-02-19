हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jhund

Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund to release in theatres on this date

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and shared the poster of sports film 'Jhund', along with its new release date. "COVID gave us setbacks but it's comeback time now! We're back in theatres. 'Jhund' releasing 18th June," Bachchan tweeted.  

Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund to release in theatres on this date
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@SrBachchan

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming sports film 'Jhund', directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, will debut in theatres on June 18.

The film marks the Hindi directorial debut of Manjule, best known for Marathi blockbuster 'Sairat' and the critically-acclaimed 2013 drama 'Fandry'.

The 78-year-old veteran star took to Twitter and shared the film's poster, along with its new release date.

"COVID gave us setbacks but it's comeback time now! We're back in theatres. 'Jhund' releasing 18th June," Bachchan tweeted.

'Jhund', backed by T-Series, features Bachchan as Vijay Barse, a Nagpur-based retired sports teacher who starts a slum soccer movement.

The film was earlier scheduled to release in September last year but was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

'Jhund' has been co-produced by Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Manjule alongside Tandav Films Entertainment and Aatpaat Production.

Bachchan, who was last seen in 'Gulabo Sitabo', currently has three films lined up for release, including fantasy-adventure 'Brahmastra', Ajay Devgn's 'Mayday' and thriller 'Chehre'.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
JhundAmitabh BachchanNagraj Popatrao ManjuleAmitabh Bachchan filmsjhund release date
Next
Story

Ranveer Singh starrer sports drama 83 gets new release date - Check out

Must Watch

PT35M11S

DNA: Sudhir Chaudhary in conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah