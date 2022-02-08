हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amitabh Bachchan unveils 'Jhund' teaser

Get ready to witness Amitabh Bachchan as a retired sports professor in the upcoming film 'Jhund'.

Get ready to witness Amitabh Bachchan as a retired sports professor in the upcoming film 'Jhund'.

 

On Tuesday, Big B took to Instagram and unveiled the film's teaser. In the clip, children can be seen sitting on a ground, using scrap metal and junk as percussion. Amitabh is then seen walking towards them as the beats grow louder.

 

Helmed by Nagraj Manjule, 'Jhund' is based on the life of NGO Slum Soccer founder Vijay Barse, who motivates slum-dwellers to form a football team and coaches them.

Sharing the clip, Big B wrote, "Meri team taiyaar hai aur aap (My team is ready, are you)? Aa rahe hain hum. Jhund releasing on 4th March 2022 in cinemas near you. Teaser out now."

'Jhund' is scheduled to release in theatres on March 4.

 

