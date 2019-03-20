हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Badla

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Badla' remains unstoppable at Box Office

'Badla' is directed by maverick filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh. 

Amitabh Bachchan&#039;s &#039;Badla&#039; remains unstoppable at Box Office
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu performance in 'Badla' has enticed the audience and critics too have hailed it as a super hit. The movie is still going strong at the Box Office and the makers have all the reasons to smile and celebrate.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with fans. He wrote: “#Badla remains the first choice of moviegoers... Shows fantastic hold on [second] Tue... On course to be a SUPER HIT... [Week 2] Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 6.70 cr, Sun 8.22 cr, Mon 2.80 cr, Tue 2.60 cr. Total: ₹ 62.37 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 73.59 cr.”

'Badla' is directed by maverick filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh. The helmer is adept with handling the thriller genre with much ease and finesse. The movie released on International Women's Day—March 8.

'Badla' is a remake of the 2016 Spanish thriller film 'Contratiempo'. It is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment.

It has an impressive star cast of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. They were first seen together in 2016 hit 'Pink'. 'Badla' also features Actress Amrita Singh, Tony Luke, Manav Kaul, Tanveer Ghani and Denzil Smith amongst others.

Have you seen 'Badla' as yet?

 

 

 

 

