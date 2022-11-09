topStoriesenglish
An Action Hero: Makers drop the first look poster of Ayushmann Khurrana's next

Ayushmann Khurrana looks absolutely stunning as he is seen posing with a gun and the poster strikes a chasing sequence of the film. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 01:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • High on excitement, the makers now look forward to the trailer release of the film scheduled on November 11.

New Delhi: Colour Yellow Production and T-Series' 'An Action Hero’, has been raising the anticipation quite high! Adding to the thrill of the audience, the filmmakers have just dropped the poster of the film. 

Ayushmann Khurrana looks absolutely stunning as he is seen posing with a gun and the poster strikes a chasing sequence of the film. High on excitement, the makers now look forward to the trailer release of the film scheduled on November 11. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

The Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer created much anticipation among the fans after the release of its thrilling teaser. With its slick action and offbeat, satirical sense of humour, the release of the film is highly awaited. 'An Action Hero' is slated to hit the big screen this December 2 and end all its fans' built-up intrigue.

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Aanand L Rai present 'An Action Hero', a Colour Yellow Production directed by Anirudh Iyer, produced by Aanand L Rai, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

