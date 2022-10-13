Ananya Panday wraps up ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, shares UNSEEN PIC with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav

Mumbai: Ananya Panday has finished filming `Kho Gaye Hum Kahan`. On Wednesday, Ananya took to Instagram and shared the update with her fans and followers. "My boys!!! WE MADE A MOVIE... it`s a wrap on Kho Gaye Hum Kahan - the most fulfilling, wholesome, explorative & cathartic experience. I didn`t know it was possible to love so many people at once but that`s what I felt every single day on set, for every single person associated with this film @arjunvarain.singh thank you for choosing me, holding my hand every step of the way, making this so collaborative and bringing the best energy on set!! I hope I made you proud," she wrote.

Backed by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, `Kho Gaye Hum Khan` also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. "@siddhantchaturvedi @gouravadarsh it`s crazy how much we`ve become our characters through this journey, I feel the bond they share so strongly with you two. The best friends and co-actors a girl could ask for @zoieakhtar @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @reemakagti1 I always dreamed of working with you all in some way and I couldn`t have thought of a better way - thank you for trusting me @sharicsequeira I love you, here`s to whatever`s next my people," Ananya added.

Ananya’s mother and ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ star Bhavna Pandey added red heart emojis on the post. Zoya Akhtar also took to the comments section and wrote, “so so happy with this one.” Co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav also posted red heart emojis on Ananya’s post.

Debutant filmmaker Arjun Varain Singh has helmed ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’. It is a digital age story of three friends in the city of Bombay.