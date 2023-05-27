Anees Bazmee Opens Up About No Entry's Sequel: 'Will Start Work When Salman Gives A Nod'

After the grand success of Salman Khan's 2005 film No Entry, several reports regarding its sequel have been making rounds for the longest time now. Amid a lot of speculations, a good piece of news has come around with Anees Bazmee giving a green signal to the much-awaited sequel. At the IIFA 2023 green carpet, the director said that he will start work as soon as Salman Khan gives a date. "Very soon. Whenever Salman says, we will start making," he told news agency ANI.

An official announcement from the makers about the film's commencement is yet to be made. Salman and Bazmee have also worked in Ready.

Speaking about the film, helmed by Anees Bazmee, No Entry featured a multi-star cast including Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, and Esha Deol. The movie was released in 2005 and was a big hit. No Entry revolves around three married men getting involved in extra-marital affairs and how they end up in big trouble while hiding their relationships from their wives.

Anees Bazmee speaks on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 sequel

At the award night, the director also spoke about Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Speaking to ANI, he said that work is presently underway on the film's script.

"We are all very excited. The way people liked the second part, we hope they will like the new one in the same manner. We will definitely work hard and the rest is up to the audience," he added.

Starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel to Akshay Kumar's 2007 hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The sequel turned out to be a big hit and collected over Rs 200 crore at the box office.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was earlier announced in March this year with a short video. The film is expected to be released by Diwali, next year.