Anees Bazmee Reveals Hilarious Behind-The-Scenes Stories From 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

New Delhi: In a recent interview, renowned director Anees Bazmee shared some laugh-out-loud moments from the making of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which was released in 2022. One of the most amusing challenges he faced involved a donkey that plays a crucial role in the film.

Bazmee recounted, “After just two days of shooting, our donkey vanished. It was a significant setback because the donkey had a unique physicality that was hard to replicate.” He humorously added, “We had to search high and low to find him again.”

Luckily, the team eventually located the elusive donkey, allowing filming to continue. However, Bazmee found himself in a comedic situation, telling lead actor Kartik Aaryan repeatedly, “Gadhe ki dates nahi mil rahi hai” (We aren’t able to get the donkey's dates).

Tragically, the donkey later passed away, prompting another search for a suitable stand-in. Bazmee reflected on the unpredictability of working with animals, noting, “It’s very difficult to work with them. They have their own plans!”

These lighthearted anecdotes offer a glimpse into the quirky side of filmmaking, highlighting the unique challenges and joyful experiences that accompany the creation of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Fans can enjoy not only the film’s thrilling plot but also the amusing stories that unfolded behind the scenes.