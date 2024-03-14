Anil Kapoor Gives HEARTWARMING Shoutout To '12th Fail' Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Calls Him...

New Delhi: Once again, the underdog prevails! Last night at the Critics Choice Awards, the standout film of the year clinched the coveted 'Best Film Award'. During the presentation of the Best Feature Film accolade, esteemed actor Anil Kapoor showered praise on his close friend and acclaimed director-writer, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, declaring, "That’s the kind of madness he possesses. Thirty-nine years ago, and he still retains it. I'm certain, absolutely certain, that it will only grow in the years to come. It's a privilege and an honor to dub David Lean as Vidhu Vinod Chopra for the exceptional film '12th Fail'."

Kapoor further exclaimed, "The maverick, the eccentric, the genius - Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Sir, words can't express how elated I am to present you with this award, because you truly deserve it. My friend, I adore you. We've been friends for four decades now, and you haven't changed a bit. You still look as youthful as ever!"

A humble Vidhu Vinod Chopra reciprocated, emphasizing, "For better cinema in our country, alongside talented writers, we need to offer greater acknowledgment to exceptional films." Followed by a standing ovation for the fantastic as he received the award with the entire cast on the stage dedicating it to each one of them there.

Actor Vikrant Massey has won the Best Actor award for his performance in '12th Fail' at the 6th edition of Critics' Choice Awards 2024. He expressed his gratitude towards the makers of the film and the audience for giving him so much love and appreciation.

Vikrant expressed his heartfelt gratitude after receiving the award and said, "This is special; thank you to the critics for considering me. I have the real Manoj Sharma and Shraddha Joshi Ji joining me today, and without them, this wouldn't have been possible. One person I want to thank is our director and writer of the film, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Ji. Thank you for being my home and mentor in this labyrinth called Bollywood. And lastly, thank you to the audience. It's still in theatres because of your love. I feel so blessed. Thanks to each and every critic."