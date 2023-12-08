Anil Kapoor Is All Set To Stun Fans As Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh In 'Fighter,' Watch Teaser

New Delhi: The iconic actor aka Bollywood Ka Baap, Anil Kapoor, continues to deliver solid performances film after film. This time, he will be portraying a fighter pilot in the highly anticipated 2024 film, "Fighter." As Marflix Pictures and Siddharth Anand's ambitious aerial action film "Fighter" releases its teaser today, the excitement surrounding Anil Kapoor's character, Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, is palpable.

Fresh off the success of "Animal," fans eagerly anticipate the inimitable actor creating magic in the skies. Earlier this week, the actor took to Instagram to reveal the name of his character and rank in the fighter pilot drama set to release on January 25 next year. Celebrated for his standout performance in "Animal," the actor now unveils a new dimension, generating industry buzz.

Being 'ROCKY' is about Kapoor channelling the fighters' courage. Playing this character is a tribute to real-life heroes, and he feels blessed to portray a symbol of bravery on screen.

