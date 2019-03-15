Anil Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit starrer Total Dhamaal earns over Rs 145 crore at Box Office

New Delhi: Indra Kumar directorial starring Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Esha Gupta and other is all set to cross Rs 150 crore mark at the domestic box office. The multi starrer also stars Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Riteish Deshmukh, Johnny Lever, Boman Irani, Sanjay Manjrekar, Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote,

"#TotalDhamaal is slow and steady... Mass circuits continue to add to the handsome total... Should continue to collect till #Kesari arrives... [Week 3] Fri 1.70 cr, Sat 2.76 cr, Sun 3.95 cr, Mon 1.40 cr, Tue 1.15 cr, Wed 1.10 cr, Thu 1.05 cr. Total: ₹ 145.71 cr. India biz."

#TotalDhamaal is slow and steady... Mass circuits continue to add to the handsome total... Should continue to collect till #Kesari arrives... [Week 3] Fri 1.70 cr, Sat 2.76 cr, Sun 3.95 cr, Mon 1.40 cr, Tue 1.15 cr, Wed 1.10 cr, Thu 1.05 cr. Total: ₹ 145.71 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 15, 2019

He also shared the benchmark collections of the film, "#TotalDhamaal⁠ ⁠biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 94.55 cr

Week 2: ₹ 38.05 cr

Week 3: ₹ 13.11 cr

Total: ₹ 145.71 cr

India biz.

Theatrical verdict: HIT.

#TotalDhamaal benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 75 cr: Day 5

₹ 100 cr: Day 9

₹ 125 cr: Day 12

India biz."

#TotalDhamaal⁠ ⁠biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 94.55 cr

Week 2: ₹ 38.05 cr

Week 3: ₹ 13.11 cr

Total: ₹ 145.71 cr

India biz.

Theatrical verdict: HIT.#TotalDhamaal benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 75 cr: Day 5

₹ 100 cr: Day 9

₹ 125 cr: Day 12

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 15, 2019

The film opened on a great note with collections over Rs 16 crores.

Anil and Madhuri have shared screen space after 19 long years in Total Dhamaal. They were last seen in 2000 film Pukar. The film is the third franchise of Dhamaal which released in 2007 and was later followed by Double Dhamaal in 2011. All the three franchises have been extremely successful at the Box Office.