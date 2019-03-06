Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit starrer Total Dhamaal is unstoppable at the Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit's joint venture Total Dhamaal is on a record-breaking spree. The film released on February 26 and has been going strong at the box office. It also stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey and Esha Gupta among others in important roles.

Trade analyst and noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to social media to share the collections. He wrote, "#TotalDhamaal continues to be a big favourite in mass circuits... It is these sectors that will keep adding to a strong total, despite the reduction of screens in metros... [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr, Sat 7.02 cr, Sun 11.45 cr, Mon 6.03 cr, Tue 3.20 cr. Total: ₹ 127 cr. India biz."

#TotalDhamaal continues to be a big favourite in mass circuits... It is these sectors that will keep adding to a strong total, despite reduction of screens in metros... [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr, Sat 7.02 cr, Sun 11.45 cr, Mon 6.03 cr, Tue 3.20 cr. Total: ₹ 127 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 6, 2019

The film has been helmed by Indra Kumar and emerged as the highest grosser of the 'Dhamaal' series by getting a whopping start at the box office.

The film is the third instalment of the 'Dhamaal' series and re-unites Anil and Madhuri on the big screen after a long gap.

It has been produced by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Films, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit. Sangeeta Ahir and Kumar Mangat Pathak are the co-producers of the film.