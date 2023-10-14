trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2675082
Animal: Fans Are In Love With Rashmika Mandanna's 'No Makeup Look' In Recently Released Song Hua Main

Rashmika, who will be next seen in the highly awaited film, ‘Animal’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor, recently took to her Instagram to share a video of the first song from the movie.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
Animal: Fans Are In Love With Rashmika Mandanna's 'No Makeup Look' In Recently Released Song Hua Main

New Delhi: Rashmika Mandanna, who is also known as the national crush, is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful actresses in the industry. With her magnificent performances, she has left an indelible mark in the hearts of millions, and is also known for her beautiful smile! 

Rashmika, who will be next seen in the highly awaited film, ‘Animal’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor, recently took to her Instagram to share a video of the first song from the movie. It is visible, that the actress has almost no make-up, and still managed to steal all the limelight with her beauty! Scenes from the song, just highlight how the pair has the most sizzling chemistry, and how the actress looks gorgeous in every frame with minimal makeup!

On the work front, apart from this project, Rashmika will again be seen as ‘Srivalli’ in the much-anticipated sequel, ‘Pushpa 2 : The Rule’, D51, Rainbow and Chhaava. 

