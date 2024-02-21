trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2723388
'Animal' Roars: Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga Shine At Dada Saheb Phalke Awards

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's visionary storytelling led the pack, earning him the title of Best Director. Anil Kapoor's exceptional performance in a supporting role added further glory to the film, as he clinched the award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 01:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Animal' Roars: Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga Shine At Dada Saheb Phalke Awards Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In a stunning victory at the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards, the animal kingdom showcased its prowess as "Animal" claimed top honors. 

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's visionary storytelling led the pack, earning him the title of Best Director. Anil Kapoor's exceptional performance in a supporting role added further glory to the film, as he clinched the award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. Bobby Deol's riveting and intense portrayal in the film secured him the accolade for Best Actor in a Negative Role. 

This triumph not only celebrates the talent and creativity within the industry but also underscores the power of storytelling.

'Animal' stands as a testament to the evolving landscape of Indian cinema, where daring narratives and groundbreaking performances reign supreme. 

Released on December 1, 2023, Animal revolved around a man and his toxic relationship with his father. The film showed Vijay (played by Ranbir) as an anti-hero who would go to any lengths to protect his father, including gunning down 200 people with a machine gun. However, despite his efforts, he struggled to get a seal of approval from his emotionally unavailable father (played by Anil Kapoor). The film earned over Rs 900 crore at the box office. 

