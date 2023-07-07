trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2632373
Anupam Kher Announces New Project, To Portray Rabindranath Tagore In His Next; Check Out First Look

Rabindranath Tagore was the first Indian to win Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913, he wrote the national anthems of India and Bangladesh and created many other songs. 

Last Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 09:23 PM IST|Source: ANI

New Delhi: Actor Anupam Kher, on Friday, announced his new project in which he will be seen portraying the role of the poet, philosopher, and essayist, Rabindranath Tagore.

Taking to Instagram, Anupam shared his look as Tagore and captioned it, "Delighted to portray #Gurudev #RabindranathTagore in my 538th project. Will reveal the details in due course. Ye mere saubhagya hai ki mujhe gurudev ko parde par saakaar karne ka saubhagya parpt hua hai. Jald hi is film ki adhik jankaari apke sath sanjha krunga."

 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Rabindranath Tagore was the first Indian to win Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913, he wrote the national anthems of India and Bangladesh and created many other songs. He is known by many names, including Gurudev, Kabiguru, and Biswakabi, and is commonly referred to as 'the Bard of Bengal.'

Tagore was born on May 7, 1861, in a Brahmin family in Kolkata and started writing poems at the age of 8. He created his first collection of poems at the age of 16 using the pseudonym "Bhanusimha". Soon after he dropped the first look, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "Omg sir, u actually look like him," a fan commented. A fan wrote, "Congratulations sir I am very excited for this project." "Wow..thars great...all the best sir," a fan wrote.

Further deets about the project is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Anupam will be next seen in director Anurag Basu's upcoming anthology film 'Metro...In Dino'.

The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles and is all set to hit the theatres on March 29, 2024.

