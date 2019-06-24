Anupam Kher-Esha Gupta's crime-thriller 'One Day' gets new release date — Check out

New Delhi: Audiences will now have to wait a bit extra to watch Anupam Kher and Esha Gupta starrer crime-thriller 'One Day: Justice Delivered' with the release date of the film being pushed forward. The film, slated to be released on June 28 will now hit screens on July 5, 2019.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the trailer release date along with the latest poster of the upcoming movie on his Twitter handle. "New release date... #OneDay will now release on 5 July 2019... Stars Anupam Kher, Esha Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab, Zakir Hussain, Rajesh Sharma and Murli Sharma... Directed by Ashok Nanda," he wrote.

Earlier, the makers had released a cryptic teaser of the film which featured a montage of slow, shots showcasing Anupam as a man engrossed in his thoughts. In the video, Anupam can be seen dressed like an old man where he is seen delivering his monologue.

The film's tagline states, 'Where's there is justice, there will be victory' which seems like the base of the movie and rightly sets the tone for the film's subject.

The first poster of the film was released in February by the veteran actor on his Instagram account. Going by the film's poster, the story may revolve around a retired man who tries solving a crime to get justice.

The film also stars Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab, Zakir Hussain, Rajesh Sharma, Deepshika Nagpal and Murli Sharma.

'One Day' is helmed by Ashok Nanda and produced by Ketan Patel and Swati Singh. The music of the film was composed by Joy-Anjan,Vikrant-Parijat, Rishi Singh.