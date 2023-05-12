topStoriesenglish2606578
NewsEntertainmentMovies
KENNEDY

Anurag Kashyap's Police Noir 'Kennedy' Teaser Promises Crime, Suspense, Drama - Watch

Taking to social media, makers share the teaser as they write “Bataaaa...kitna maza aaya...yeh teaser dekh ke?! Kennedy premieres at @Festival_Cannes on May 24!”

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 12, 2023, 06:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Anurag Kashyap's Police Noir 'Kennedy' Teaser Promises Crime, Suspense, Drama - Watch

New Delhi: The eagerly awaited teaser for Anurag Kashyap's upcoming police noir film, "Kennedy," has just been released. Without revealing much and yet keeping the curiosity quotient high, this teaser has raised our expectations for the trailer of the film. While the police noir genre is all set to be explored in a film in India, the teaser also shows Sunny Leone, in an extremely interesting look.

Taking to social media, makers share the teaser as they write “Bataaaa...kitna maza aaya...yeh teaser dekh ke?! Kennedy premieres at @Festival_Cannes on May 24!”

The new looks of Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone from the movie have also surfaced recently and as seen on the wall of the Cannes Film Festival 2023, after being chosen for the screening in the "Midnight Screening" category at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. The filmmakers first introduced the audience to the first poster that encapsulated all the mystery the film is about to bring to the audience.

Kennedy is written and directed by Anurag Kashyap starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone. The film has been produced by Zee Studios and Ranjan Singh & Kabir Ahuja of Good Bad Films. The DOP of the film is Sylvester Fonseca. The music of the film is composed by Ashish Narula with Aamir Aziz & Boyblanck. The editing of the film is done by Tanya Chhabria and Deepak Kattar. The sound design of the film is done by Kunal Sharma and Dr. Akshay Indikar.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?