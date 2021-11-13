हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma celebrates nine years of 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'

Late veteran director Yash Chopra's last film 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' clocked nine years since its release on Saturday.

Anushka Sharma celebrates nine years of &#039;Jab Tak Hai Jaan&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Late veteran director Yash Chopra's last film 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' clocked nine years since its release on Saturday.

To mark the special day, actor Anushka Sharma shared a beautiful video montage on social media.

 

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka posted a video that captured various scenes from the film featuring Anushka along with her co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

"#9YearsOfJabTakHaiJaan @yrf #YashChopra #AdityaChopra @iamsrk @katrinakaif," she penned the caption.

The video also featured director Yash Chopra along with fun BTS moments and bloopers.

The film's hit song 'Challa' played in the background.

'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' was written by Yash Chopra's son, filmmaker Aditya Chopra. The film featured some of the most romantic songs penned by Gulzar and the music for the film was composed by AR Rahman.

 

