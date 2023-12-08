New Delhi: In the realm of Indian cinema, Atlee's latest masterpiece, 'Jawan,' has carved its place as the #1 IMDb Most Popular Indian Movie (Theatrical) of 2023. This emotional action entertainer takes audiences on a profound journey, showcasing the relentless determination of a man striving to rectify societal injustices.

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer film has not only captured hearts but has also garnered overwhelming love from audiences worldwide. Atlee, the Co-Writer and Director, expresses deep gratitude to Shah Rukh Khan, Red Chillies Entertainment, his dedicated team, and, notably, the esteemed audience whose support and contributions made this achievement possible.

In a heartfelt statement on his social media, Atlee extends his thanks to everyone involved in the success of 'Jawan,' recognizing the invaluable contributions of his wife, his team, and the esteemed audience. The film's recognition as the top theatrical release on IMDb is a testament to Atlee's storytelling prowess and the emotional resonance of 'Jawan.'

His caption read "Jawan is a captivating emotional action entertainer that intricately portrays the profound emotional odyssey of a man who is determined to rectify the societal injustices. This film holds a significant place in our hearts. Its reception and love from the audience worldwide is overwhelming. Throughout my formative years, my knowledge and appreciation of world cinema has been greatly enriched by IMDb. Being honored by IMDb is truly a dream come true for me. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Shah Rukh Khan sir, Red Chillies entertainment, my wife, my team and the esteemed audience for their invaluable contributions in making this achievement possible.My heartfelt appreciation goes out to each and every one of you."

As the accolades pour in, Atlee remains a beacon in the Indian film industry, celebrating not only his success but the collective achievement of a team dedicated to creating cinematic magic. 'Jawan' stands tall as a cinematic gem, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.