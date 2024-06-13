Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Trailer: Ajay Devgn-Tabu’s Epic Love Story Spanning Two Timelines - Watch

Bollywood superstars Ajay Devgn and Tabu are poised to deliver a memorable tale of love and heartbreak in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. Makers on Thursday have released the trailer of this upcoming musical love story. The film also stars Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar, and Shantanu Maheshwari in key roles.

The Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha trailer showcases a complex and unfinished love story that has left fans deeply emotional.

Ajay Devgan took to his social media handle and shared three-minute-long captivating trailer of the film.

Watch the trailer below:

He captioned the post,' Epic. Intense. Unforgettable'!

#AuronMeinKahanDumTha Trailer Out Now! In cinemas on 5th July.

About The Trailer

In the captivating trailer, Ajay Devgan can be seen in action mode while imprisoned, battling and overpowering his fellow inmates. The film is a musical love story with a nostalgic touch from the 1990s era.

While love struggles to find its way, the trailer beautifully shows the beauty of lost love. Shantanu Maheshwari portrays a young Ajay while Saiee Manjrekar will be seen portraying young Tabu, Their lost romance story is what makes it much captivating.

Jimmy Shergill will play Tabu's husband in this tale of love and heartbreak. Furthermore, the trailer indicates that the film will also explore a love triangle involving Ajay, Tabu, and Jimmy.

About 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu in lead roles, alongside Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar, and Shantanu Maheshwari. The original soundtrack for the film has been composed by Golden Globe-winning music director M. M Kreem. Interestingly, the film is a unique musical drama spanning over 23 years and is set between 2000 to 2023. The film is produced by Shital Bhatia, Narendra Hirawat, and Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios).

This epic musical drama is scheduled to be released in cinemas on July 5, 2024.