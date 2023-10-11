trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2673967
Australian Cricketer David Warner Grooves On Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' Song, Video Goes Viral

The Allu Arjun’s Pushpa’s fever has transcended borders and captivated audiences not only fans but also renowned celebrities. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 04:08 PM IST
Australian Cricketer David Warner Grooves On Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' Song, Video Goes Viral

New Delhi: National Award Winner Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa has created waves and has become a global sensation soon after its release and even now, the fever is soaring high with each day passing by. The Allu Arjun’s Pushpa’s fever has transcended borders and captivated audiences not only fans but also renowned celebrities. Allu’s performance has been hailed by audiences around the world and has become one of the best delivered so far. One such celebrity who's recently joined the Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' mania is none other than cricket sensation David Warner.

During a high-stakes World Cup 2023 match, Warner, known for his powerful cricketing skills, surprised everyone by showcasing some impressive 'Pushpa' style dance moves which was first done by Allu Arjun who set the trend.   In a moment that instantly went viral, the cricket star recreated Allu Arjun's iconic 'Pushpa' step, leaving the audience in awe.

Warner's tribute to the cult favorite 'Pushpa' dance moves has not only thrilled fans but has also cemented the global appeal of the film. The video of his dance performance, set to the popular 'Srivalli' track from the movie, has taken social media by storm, with fans and celebrities alike applauding his enthusiasm and talent. Now that Allu Arjun is gearing up for the Pushpa 2, the excitement amongst fans is palpable and they can not wait for the film to hit theatre.

