Ayan Mukerji opens up about 'Brahmāstra: Part One- Shiva' representing a diverse India!

Catch this year’s biggest release in Indian entertainment -Brahmāstra: Part One–Shiva, streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from November 4.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 03:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • A second chance to witness the power of love and light, and their fight against darkness.
  • Disney+ Hotstar wields the power of the mighty astras with the digital premiere of this year’s biggest blockbuster - ‘Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva’.

New Delhi: Welcome to the Astraverse! A second chance to witness the power of love and light, and their fight against darkness. Disney+ Hotstar wields the power of the mighty astras with the digital premiere of this year’s biggest blockbuster -  ‘Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva’. Viewers can live and relive the grand experience at their own comfort in a choice of their preferred language from Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Releasing on November 4, 2022, the magnum opus is produced by Star Studios & Dharma Productions, and directed and written by Ayan Mukerji.

Sharing about how Brahmāstra characters are deep-rooted in India’s rich culture and is a representative of it, Ayan Mukherji said, “Brahmāstra is a grand celebration of our rich and unique Indian culture. Our film is inspired by our history,  our vast heritage, and the stories we all have grown up with. It was important to me that Brahmāstra ends up being a film every Indian can be proud of.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Elaborating on how the film marks a new phase of Indian Cinema, he said , “Brahmāstra is the first film of our own original new universe. An entertaining, larger-than-life story based on our rich, grand culture, told with cutting-edge technology. It is a cinematic experience that I am very excited to bring into people’s homes, so that families can watch it again or for the first time.” 

“I am looking forward to all the reactions that are going to come our way from audiences who are revisiting the film, or are getting introduced to this world for the first time,” he added. 

Catch the path-breaking Ayan Mukerji-directorial, Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, streaming from November 4th onwards.

