Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Top 10 Ram Bhajans From Bollywood You Can Listen On Loop

New Delhi: It is the day of festivities today as Lord Ram Temple is finally opening in Ayodhya today. Pran Prathistha ceremony will be held today in the temple town of Ayodhya amid tight security. The historic ritual of 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Lalla will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests.

On this auspicious day, let us line up the top Ram bhajans from Bollywood films you must listen today on loop!

Ram Siya Ram- Adipurush

This is one of the most-played songs of last year. Part of the Om Raut directorial Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and others, this song won hearts for its melody and touching lyrics by Manoj Muntashir Shukla.

Ghar More Pardesiya- Kalank

A song from the 2019 Bollywood film Kalank. The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and composed by Pritam Chakraborty. The lyrics were penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The accompanying video features Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, and Varun Dhawan.

Jai Raghunandan Jai Siyaram

This is a classic bhajan that was a part of the 1961 classic film Gharana, starring Rajendra Kumar, Raj Kumar, Asha Parekh, Shubha Khote, Agha, Minu Mumtaz, Kanhaiya Lal and others.

Hey Ram Hey Ram- Jagjit Singh

Jagjit Singh’s soulful bhajan Hey Ram Hey Ram is a must on any Shri Ram Bhajan playlist. This one was written by Sudarshan Faakir and was composed and sung by the late gha zal maestro Jagjit Singh.

Pal Pal Hai Bhaari- Swades

Written by Javed Akhtar and composed by AR Rahman, this Shri Ram bhajan was a part of the Shahrukh Khan, Gayatri Joshi starrer film Swades.

Bollywood celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Tiger Shroff and Asha Bhosale among others will also be attending the ceremony.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani'. The soiree, featuring some of the biggest names in the music world, will be staged at 10 am. The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held at 12:30 pm.

Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh has been decked up with posters and flags of Lord Ram while cities across the country have been decorated with lights, huge cutouts of Lord Ram and posters bearing religious slogans related to Lord Ram.

Special guests from cricket world, film world, saint society, politics, art, literature and culture and other fields have also been invited for the ceremony. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.