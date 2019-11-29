Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Bala' continues winning streak at Box Office

New Delhi: B-Town's talented star Ayushmann Khurrana is enjoying his golden run at the Box Office. After tasting success with 'Dream Girl', the 'Badhaai Ho' actor impressed one and sundry with his superlative performance in 'Bala'.

The movie has earned rave reviews for its content and performances of the actor. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote:

#Bala [Week 3] Fri 1.35 cr, Sat 2.50 cr, Sun 3.22 cr, Mon 1.05 cr, Tue 1.15 cr, Wed 91 lakhs, Thu 90 lakhs. Total: ₹ 109.88 cr. #India biz.

#Bala biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 72.24 cr

Week 2: ₹ 26.56 cr

Week 3: ₹ 11.08 cr

Total: ₹ 109.88 cr

#India biz.

SUPER-HIT.

The movie features Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in lead roles. It presents the story of a man who suffers from premature balding and how he deals with the societal pressure which comes with it.

Besides the lead trio, Javed Jaffrey, Saurabh Shukla, and Seema Pahwa feature in supporting roles.

The movie released on November 7, 2019.