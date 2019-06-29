close

article 15

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' gets a decent start—Check out collections

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15'  has received rave reviews from critics as well as the audience

Ayushmann Khurrana&#039;s &#039;Article 15&#039; gets a decent start—Check out collections

New Delhi: Once in a while, Bollywood gets a film that rouses the conscience and leaves an imprint. Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' is one such film and has received rave reviews from critics as well as the audience. The film reminds us of 'Article 15' of the Indian Constitution which prohibits discrimination on the basis of caste, race, religion, sex, and place of birth.

The day one collections of 'Article 15' are out and the film has got a decent start at box office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “#Article15 has a decent Day 1... Gathered speed towards evening shows, after a dull start in the morning... Should witness an upward trend/substantial growth on Day 2... Metros are driving the biz and high-end multiplexes will contribute largely... Fri ₹ 5.02 cr. India biz.”

In another tweet, he wrote, “Ayushmann Khurrana versus Ayushmann Khurrana... *Day 1* biz...

2018: #BadhaaiHo ₹ 7.35 cr [Thu; #Dussehra]

2019: #Article15 ₹ 5.02 cr

2017: #ShubhMangalSaavdhan ₹ 2.71 cr

2018: #AndhaDhun ₹ 2.70 cr

2017: #BareillyKiBarfi ₹ 2.42 cr

India biz.”

The film has been directed by Anubhav Sinha and also stars Sayani Gupta, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Manoj Pahwa and Kumud Mishra among others.

So, do you plan to watch 'Article 15' this weekend?

