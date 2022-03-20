हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bachchhan Paandey

Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey rakes in Rs 12 cr on Day 2

​Sajid Nadiadwala's produced 'Bachchhan Paandey' is expected to increase its box office collection on Sunday. The family-entertainer is receiving a strong word of mouth and high repeat value across the country.

Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey rakes in Rs 12 cr on Day 2

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Bachchhan Paandey' registered a slight dip on Day 2 of release from making Rs 13.25 crores on Friday to registering Rs 12 crores on Saturday. The dip in the numbers is due to the massive popularity of Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial ‘The Kashmir Files’.

However, despite the current circumstances, the Akshay Kumar starrer is performing well at the box office with double digit earnings.

Sajid Nadiadwala's produced 'Bachchhan Paandey' is expected to increase its box office collection on Sunday. The family-entertainer is receiving a strong word of mouth and high repeat value across the country.

The movie is directed by Farhad Samji, and features an ensemble star cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. 

