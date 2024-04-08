Advertisement
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Is On An Upward Climb With Massive Advance Booking

The remarkable success of advance ticket sales for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is proof of the film's widespread appeal and the anticipation it has generated among movie-goers. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 08, 2024, 02:50 PM IST
New Delhi: The buzz surrounding the upcoming release of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' has reached unprecedented heights as advance ticket sales soar. In a massive display of anticipation, ticketing opened at 4 pm, and within just five hours, over 12,000 tickets had already been snapped up by eager moviegoers. 

This anticipation from audiences is on full display, with the current trend projection that 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' will surpass 100,000 tickets sold by Wednesday.

