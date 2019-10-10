close

Bala

Bala trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana promises another rib-tickling comedy

After tickling our funny bones in 'Dream Girl', Ayushmann Khurrana is back to make us laugh out loud with 'Bala'. The trailer of the film has just been unveiled.

Bala trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana promises another rib-tickling comedy
Pic Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has time and again left us impressed with his choice of films. After tickling our funny bones in 'Dream Girl', the actor is back to make us laugh out loud with 'Bala'. The trailer of the film has just been unveiled and it is the perfect thing to drive away your mid-week blues!

The 2-minute, 47 seconds long trailer begins with Ayushmann teaching a bunch of students about how matrimonial ads place emphasis on the skin tone of a girl. However, when a student (played by Bhumi Pednekar) tells him to take off his cap, the theme of the film is revealed.

In the film, Ayushmann plays a man named Bala who is struggling with a major hair loss problem and is looking for a way to overcome it. The film promises various ROFL moments along with spot-on dialogues!

Check out the trailer here:

'Bala' has been directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

The film also stars Yami Gautam, Seema Pahwa, and Saurabh Shukla.

It will hit the silver screens on 7th November this year.

