Bandish Bandits virtual concert headlined by Shankar Ehsaan Loy gets audience thumbs up!

New Delhi: The team of Bandish Bandits took the audience on yet another roller coaster ride of music. A virtual concert headlined by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and a line up by some of the most renowned names in the world of music such as Prateek Kuhad, Armaan Malik, Jonita Gandhi, Lisa Mishra, Shivam Mahadevan was viewed and enjoyed by thousands of fans.

Bandish Bandits director Anand Tiwari and lead cast Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry were also present at the live digital concert.

Watch it here:

Bandish Bandits has been receiving tremendous love and applause from the audience and the critic alike ever since the show dropped on Amazon Prime Video on August 4, 2020.

Bandish Bandits - a first-ever musical series tells a love story Tammana and Radhe, played by Shreya Chaudhry and Ritwik Bhowmik respectively. The lead characters hail from different musical backgrounds.

Besides the new lead actors, the series features veterans Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang and Sheeba Chaddha in pivotal parts.