Barkha Singh Steals The Spotlight As Shloka In The Sabarmati Report, Leaving Fans Craving More!

New Delhi: Actress Barkha Singh, known for her versatility, recently portrayed Shloka, Vikrant Massey’s love interest, in 'The Sabarmati Report.' Her dedication to her craft and ability to express subtle emotions make her the perfect fit for the role. Through her performance, she beautifully conveyed a story of love, loss, and human connections set against dramatic real-life event.

In the film, the love story that Barkha and Vikrant share is filled with warmth, drama, and intensity, showcasing their genuine emotions which struck cords with the audiences and we would definitely want to see more of them together.

The song 'Tere Mere Darmiyan,' featuring Barkha Singh and Vikrant Massey, captivated fans with its beautiful chemistry and garnered 5.5 million views.

Fans are raving about Barkha's captivating cameo, praising how she brings her character to life with powerful emotions. Her striking big-screen presence has left audiences eager for more, calling it one of the most exciting and promising performances.

Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Vikir Films, and distributed by Zee Studios, The Sabarmati Report features stellar performances by Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film is now playing in theatres nationwide.

Barkha has received significant acclaim for her remarkable performances in popular series such as "Engineering Girls," "Maja Ma," "Please Find Attached," and "Masaba Masaba 2," among others. Her nuanced performances have captivated audiences, expanding her devoted fanbase.

On work Front, Barkha Singh has announced her upcoming project titled "Lafangey" with Amazon MiniTV.