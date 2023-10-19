trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2677414
Bastar A Naxal Story: Adah Sharma Reunites With The Kerala Story Makers, Kickstarts Shooting

'Bastar: A Naxal Story' stars actress Adah Sharma as the lead actor and will be directed by Sudipto Sen. The shooting of the film began on October 19. 

Oct 19, 2023
New Delhi: Actress Adah Sharma, who was last seen in the hit film 'The Kerala Story', has commenced shooting for her next project. The actress is once again teaming up with 'The Kerala Story' makers - Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sudipto Sen. The shooting of 'Bastar' kickstarted with a mahurat puja followed by a first-day shoot at the location.

After delivering a game-changer film 'The Kerala Story', which was believed to be inspired by real story of how innocent non-Muslim girls were recruited for the Islamic State, producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, director Sudipto Sen, and actress Adah Sharma are now gearing up for their next. 

The shooting mahurat event saw the presence of Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Aashin A Shah from Sunshine Pictures, director Sudipto Sen and actress Adah Sharma. Just after the puja, Adah Sharma shot her first shot on the location. 

As the shoot for the film commenced, the actress delivered her first dialogue for the film and she was seen donning military pants, a black commando t-shirt, and a commando-like bandhana. This has indeed piqued the excitement to watch the film. 

Speaking of 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and co-produced by Aashin A Shah. The film will be directed by Sudipto Sen and feature Adah Sharma as the lead. 

It will be produced under the banner of Sunshine Pictures and will be made in association with Last Monk Media. The film will be released on April 5, 2024.

