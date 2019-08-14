Batla House promotion: John Abraham poses with Indian flag ahead of Independence Day

New Delhi: After successfully experimenting with patriotism genres in his last few releases, John Abraham is all set to be back on the big screen this Independence Day with 'Batla House'. With less than 24 hours for the film to hit the screen, the actor has been on a promotional spree, travelling across the country, appealing the audience to come out in large numbers to watch the film in theatres.

On Wednesday, the actor was promoting the film at Juhu PVR when he posed before the cameras holding the Indian flag. Dressed in a light blue tee and white trousers, John was seen posing with the tricolour, like a proud Indian.

Take a look at his pictures below:

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The 'Parmanu' actor will be seen portraying the role of Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who spearheaded the encounter. As the tagline suggests 'The Story of India's Most Decorated/Controversial Cop', the case was about this one man who has had 70 encounters, a record 22 convictions from 30 cases and nine Gallantry Awards.

'Batla House' also features Mrunal Thakur and is slated for release on August 15, 2019.

This is John and Nikkhil Advani's third collaboration after 'Salaam-E-Ishq' and 'Satyamev Jayate'. The film is scheduled to hit the theatre on August 15, 2019, and will clash with Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal' and Prabhas' 'Saaho'. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Prakash Raj among others. Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi will feature in an item song.

John is known for appearing in patriotic drams. His last few releases 'Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran', 'Satyameva Jayate' and 'Romeo Akbar Walter' were on the same genre.