Bawaal: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan’s Sizzling Chemistry On Display In New Song

Ever since the makers of Bawaal, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, released the teaser of the film, fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie to watch the pair’s chemistry. On July 14, the makers unveiled the second song from the movie, Dil Se Dil Tak. The new song shows Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor trying to rekindle their strained marriage while travelling together to Europe. From the song it appears that as they explore places, they get closer and start falling in love again. Sung by Laqshay Kapoor, Akashdeep Sengupta, and Suvarna Tiwari, Dil Se Dil Tak is composed by singer Akashdeep Sengupta and penned by Kausar Munir.

Janhvi Kapoor And Varun Dhawan’s New Song

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal is a movie about a couple who get married but end up being unhappy. They take a trip together and explore new things. The film will stream on Amazon Prime Video on July 21. Prior to this, the makers had dropped their first song, Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte, sung by Arijit Singh.



cre Trending Stories

Taking to her Instagram account, Janhvi Kapoor shared a glimpse of her second song from the movie.

She captioned the post with a few lines of the song, “Chhalak gaye naina, Tune mann bhar diya. Mere khaali se dil ko yun, Tune ghar kar diya.” #DilSeDilTak song out now. Produced by #SajidNadiadwala and Directed by @niteshtiwari22 #BawaalOnPrime, July 21 on @primevideoin.”

Check:

Reactions On Dil Se Dil Tak

Soon after the release of the second song from Bawaal, fans cannot hold back and reacted to Janhvi Kapoor’s post with hearts and fire emojis. One user wrote, “Waiting (with a red heart).” Another comment read, “Beshabari se intzar hai (waiting with bated breath).” A third user chimed in, saying, “All songs are mind-blowing.”

Varun Dhawan On Bawaal

Talking about Bawaal, Varun Dhawan said, “A definitive landmark in my career, Bawaal has been a challenging journey for me. But it has also been one of the most exciting and extremely rewarding ones too. Despite his popularity, Ajju is constantly fighting with circumstances beyond his control. A character is so intricately knit but literally, a Bawaal within and all around, that it will hold a special place in my heart. I just cannot wait for the viewers from all across the world to watch and experience this unconventionally beautiful romantic tale of Ajju and Nisha.”

Janhvi Kapoor On Bawaal

Janhvi Kapoor who marks her first collaboration with Varun Dhawan in the film spoke about her role. She said, “As actors we play roles that are either made for us or ones that we adapt to. But rarely do we get the opportunity to represent a role so coveted that offers an actor more scope to perform. In this unique romantic tale, Nisha is apparently a simple girl with hopes and dreams, but she's so endearing that she makes you want to feel every emotion that she is experiencing. In Bawaal, Nisha is taking a journey that will make you look beyond the surface into her life, her love, and everything in between.”

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s professional commitments

Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Citadel India, alongside actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He will also be playing a cameo in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Stree 2. Reports suggest that Varun Dhawan will also collaborate with Tiger Shroff in Karan Johar’s new directorial.

Janhvi Kapoor has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Mr and Mrs Mahi in the pipeline. The actress will also play a cameo in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.