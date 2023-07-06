trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2631548
Bawaal Teaser Reactions: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor's Fresh Pairing Leaves Netizens Excited

Bawaal Teaser, Release Date: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's first outing together will release on July 21, 2023.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 12:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Bawaal Teaser Reactions: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor's Fresh Pairing Leaves Netizens Excited

New Delhi: Giving the audience a glimpse of the much-awaited Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal, Prime Video dropped the teaser of the film which has created a frenzy on the internet. Not only the film fraternity but also fans of popular stars are going gaga over the teaser of the film. Being paired on-screen for the very first time, Varun and Janhvi have been heaped with praises for not only their enigmatic chemistry but the portrayal of such peculiar and different characters in it. 

Redefining the essence of boundless love, in the romantic film Varun Dhawan plays Ajay Dixit, a school teacher in Lucknow, idolized by his students, and admired by everyone in town; and Janhvi Kapoor as Nisha, a bright, beautiful yet simple girl, whose only hope is to find her one true love. If the teaser is so breathtaking, the audience is left to imagine how amazing the trailer of this epic love story would be. Fans have liked this fresh on-screen jodi of Varun and Janhvi. Check out some reactions here: 


Directed by distinguished director Nitesh Tiwari, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari's Earthsky Pictures. Bawaal will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories on July 21.

