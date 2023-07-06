Bawaal Teaser Reactions: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor's Fresh Pairing Leaves Netizens Excited

New Delhi: Giving the audience a glimpse of the much-awaited Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal, Prime Video dropped the teaser of the film which has created a frenzy on the internet. Not only the film fraternity but also fans of popular stars are going gaga over the teaser of the film. Being paired on-screen for the very first time, Varun and Janhvi have been heaped with praises for not only their enigmatic chemistry but the portrayal of such peculiar and different characters in it.

Redefining the essence of boundless love, in the romantic film Varun Dhawan plays Ajay Dixit, a school teacher in Lucknow, idolized by his students, and admired by everyone in town; and Janhvi Kapoor as Nisha, a bright, beautiful yet simple girl, whose only hope is to find her one true love. If the teaser is so breathtaking, the audience is left to imagine how amazing the trailer of this epic love story would be. Fans have liked this fresh on-screen jodi of Varun and Janhvi. Check out some reactions here:

Most exciting teaser of the year,#Bawaal teaser is a winner,loved this one to the core, looking forward https://t.co/4PuCmFwrNz — Abhishek j (@AbhiY199) July 5, 2023

People need to watch #Bawaal before jumping to conclusions about the Holocaust scene. I am sure those involved with the movie are aware about the sensitivity of the topic & will not treat it in a disrespectful manner. July 5, 2023

Still getting butterflies by watching this part of the teaser #Bawaal pic.twitter.com/Gt4ZpCBgLT — Shika. (@telugammayee) July 5, 2023

Directed by distinguished director Nitesh Tiwari, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari's Earthsky Pictures. Bawaal will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories on July 21.