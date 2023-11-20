Best Films To Watch Out For This Week In Theatres

NEW DELHI: From making a wish to learning about an infamous emperor, this week has a variety of theatrical releases for all kinds of movie connoisseurs. Here is a quick look at the film to watch out for this week.

Disney's Wish

Walt Disney Animation Studios' 'Wish' is an all-new musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen. Disney India is all set to release 'Wish' on November 24, 2023. Only in cinemas.

Farrey

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri is all set to make her debut in the much-anticipated film, Farrey. Directed by Soumendra Padhi, the film also features Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, and Sahil Mehta. The film is an edge-of-the-seat gripping thriller

Napolean

Napoleon is a spectacle-filled action epic that details the checkered rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, played by Oscar®-winner Joaquin Phoenix. Against a stunning backdrop of large-scale filmmaking orchestrated by legendary director Ridley Scott, the film captures Bonaparte's relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine, showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases ‘Napoleon’ on 24th November, 2023. Only in cinemas.