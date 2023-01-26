BFFs Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan Pose Together at Pathaan Special Screening; Gauri Khan, Sussanne Khan, Rani Mukerji Attend Star-Studded Night: See Pics

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ is creating the buzz for all the right reasons. From action-packed sequences to Deepika Padukone’s sizzling dance moves, the film boasts of everything that a masala film has to offer. As the film released in theatres yesterday, it received massive applause from the audience and minted more than Rs 100 Crores on box office worldwide.

Yash Raj Films also held a screening of the film for Shah Rukh Khan’s family and friends from the industry on the big night. SRK’s wife Gauri, daughter Suhana and close family friends and actor Chunky Panday, and actress Ananya Panday were present and shared pictures from the star-studded night.

See the photo shared by Ananya Panday

Gauri Khan’s friends and ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives’ actors Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday and Neelam Kothari Soni were also present at the screening.

Pictures shared by Bhavana Panday

Fashion Designer Nandita Mahtani who is a close friend of Shah Rukh Khan was also invited for the screening and shared pictures from the event. Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan was also seen in the pictures alongwith boyfriend Arslan Goni. Rani Mukerji and AP Dhillon were also there in the pictures.

See the pics shared by Nandita Mahtani

‘Pathaan’ released yesterday and literally broke the theatres with a bumper opening of Rs 57 Crores on Day 1. The most awaited film in Indian cinema after a long time, ‘Pathaan’, is being screened in 8000 screens (Domestic - 5,500 Screens, Overseas - 2,500 Screens) worldwide across Hindi, Tamil & Telugu formats. ‘Pathaan’ is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback to the movies after a long hiatus of 4 years. It also brings back his blockbuster pairing with Deepika Padukone for the fourth time and has John Abraham as the antagonist.