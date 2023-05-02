Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani To Make Bollywood Debut With 'U Shape Ki Gully'

New Delhi: Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani, who started her acting career with web series 'Mithya', is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with 'U Shape Ki Gully'. The shooting of the film 'U Shape Ki Gully' will begin from the first week of the month of May this year, and will take place in the heart of Lucknow. The schedule is for a month and it is a single schedule.

Several auditions were taken for this movie for the character of 'Shabnam'. After a series of auditions, the director and producer met Avantika Dassani. They immediately witnessed the spark in her eyes while she was listening to the story of the movie and also the details of her character. The character of 'Shabnam' not only needed good looks but also someone who was very sharp in her actions.

The movie is a romantic-musical film with a hint of social drama. She will team up with Vivaan Shah, who has been roped in as the male lead. The film will be directed by Avinash Das, who has previously directed web-series 'She' and 'Anarkali of Arah'.

The film also stars Sushant Singh, Namita Singh and Ishtiyaq Khan in key roles. Jaaved Jaaferi also plays a pivotal role in the film.

'U Shape Ki Gully' will be produced by Yadhunath films Private Limited headed by Vinod Kumar, and co-produced by Alcor productions private limited headed by Adarsh Saxena and MJanNisar Hussain.

Apart from 'U Shape Ki Gully', Avantika Dassani also has Tamil film 'Nenu Student Sir!' with Bellamkonda Ganesh Babu in her kitty.

Meanwhile, Bhagyashree herself made a comeback to acting in 2019 with the Kannada movie 'Seetharama Kalyana'. She was also seen in Prabhas-Pooja Hegde starrer 'Radhe Shyam', which didn't work well at the Box office. She was recently seen in Salman Khan-starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan'.

Bhagyashree became a household name for playing the female lead in Salman Khan-starrer 'Maine Pyar Kiya'. She has also starred in films like 'Tyagi' and 'Paayal', among others.