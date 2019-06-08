'Bharat' box office collection: On Day 3, Salman Khan's film earns over Rs 95 crore

New Delhi: Salman Khan's Eid release 'Bharat' is all set to score a century at the box office within just three days of its release. The film has earned Rs 95.50 crore and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that it will enter the 100 crore club on Saturday.

'Bharat' got a bumper opening on Wednesday at Rs 42.30 crore. The next two days - Thursday and Friday - the film earned Rs 31 crore and Rs 22.20 crore, respectively. Taran Adarsh states that 'Bharat' should 'witness an upturn' at the box office over the weekend.

#Bharat maintains a grip on Day 3 [Fri]... Mass circuits remain strong, while some circuits faced normal decline after #Eid festivities... Should witness an upturn on Day 4 [Sat] and 5 [Sun]... Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr. Total: ₹ 95.50 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 8, 2019

After 'Bharat' earns Rs 100 crore, it will be Salman's 14th film to enter the 100 crore-club, the highest for any actor so far. Here's a break-up:

As #Bharat cruises past ₹ cr mark today [Day 4], Salman Khan sets another benchmark: Highest number of films in ₹ cr+ Club... The tally rises to 14 with #Bharat... Breakup:

₹ 300 cr: 3

₹ 200 cr: 2

₹ 100 cr: 9

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 8, 2019

Out of all Eid releases of Salman, 'Bharat' got the biggest opening, followed by 'Sultan' (2016) and 'Ek Tha Tiger' (2012). All the three films have been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Also, the film's opening day business is the highest in 2019 as of yet.

'Bharat' stars Katrina Kaif opposite Salman. It is co-produced by Salman Khan.

The film opened to mixed reviews from the critics but it received a thunderous response from the audience.

Apart from Salman and Katrina, 'Bharat' features an ensemble cast of actors like Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi and Aashif Sheikh among others.