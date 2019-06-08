close

bharat box office report

'Bharat' box office collection: On Day 3, Salman Khan's film earns over Rs 95 crore

'Bharat' got a bumper opening on Wednesday at Rs 42.30 crore.

&#039;Bharat&#039; box office collection: On Day 3, Salman Khan&#039;s film earns over Rs 95 crore
Image courtesy: Instagram/@taranadarsh

New Delhi: Salman Khan's Eid release 'Bharat' is all set to score a century at the box office within just three days of its release. The film has earned Rs 95.50 crore and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that it will enter the 100 crore club on Saturday.

'Bharat' got a bumper opening on Wednesday at Rs 42.30 crore. The next two days - Thursday and Friday - the film earned Rs 31 crore and Rs 22.20 crore, respectively. Taran Adarsh states that 'Bharat' should 'witness an upturn' at the box office over the weekend. 

After 'Bharat' earns Rs 100 crore, it will be Salman's 14th film to enter the 100 crore-club, the highest for any actor so far. Here's a break-up:

Out of all Eid releases of Salman, 'Bharat' got the biggest opening, followed by 'Sultan' (2016) and 'Ek Tha Tiger' (2012). All the three films have been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. 

Also, the film's opening day business is the highest in 2019 as of yet. 

'Bharat' stars Katrina Kaif opposite Salman. It is co-produced by Salman Khan. 

The film opened to mixed reviews from the critics but it received a thunderous response from the audience.

Apart from Salman and Katrina, 'Bharat' features an ensemble cast of actors like Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi and Aashif Sheikh among others. 

bharat box office reportbharat box office collectionBharatSalman Khan Bharat
