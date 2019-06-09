'Bharat' box office report: Salman Khan's film's business jumps on Day 4, earns Rs 122 crore

New Delhi: 'Bharat', Salman Khan's big release on Eid, has set the box office on fire. In just four days, the film earned Rs 122.20 crore and trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports that 'Bharat' will 'continue with its winning streak' on Sunday too.

The opening day collection of 'Bharat' was 42.30 crore, the highest for a film in 2018 so far. Also, this film of Salman got the biggest opening out of his other Eid releases. Saturday's collection was recorded at Rs 26.70 crore.

"Bharat rocks the box office. Business jumps on Day 4... Multiplexes join the party, single screens rock-steady... Will continue its winning streak today (Sunday)... Being patronised by family audience... Wednesday 42.30 crore, Thursday 31 crore, Friday 22.20 crore, Saturday 26.70 crore. Total: Rs 122.20 crore," read Taran Adarsh's tweet.

'Bharat' is Salman's 14th film to enter the 100 crore-club, the highest for any actor so far.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who has previously made hits like 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai' with Salman, 'Bharat' is an adaptation of Korean drama 'Ode To My Father'. The plot revolves around six decades.

The film stars Katrina Kaif opposite Salman. Actors like Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Tabu, Nora Fatehi, Sonali Kulkarni and Sunil Grover are also part of 'Bharat'.