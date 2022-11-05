topStoriesenglish
Bhediya unit launches audio of Tamil song 'Ennakai Pirathavale Neeya'

The film is to release across the country in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D on November 25 this year. 

CHENNAI: After an exciting teaser that got everyone talking, the makers of pan-Indian film 'Bhediya' have now launched the audio of the Tamil song 'Ennakai Pirathavale Neeya'. Director Amar Kaushik's 'Bhediya', featuring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead, is to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The audio presents Karthik at his sublime best as he croons this romantic melody. The track's serene lyrics are a listener's delight, and its soulful music is a treat to the ears too!

'Ennakai Pirathavale Neeya' has been composed by Sachin-Jigar, with vocals from Karthik, and lyrics by S. Sunandhan and Amitabh Bhattacharya. The audio is out now, and the song will release on Monday. Presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, `Bhediya` will, apart from Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, also feature Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee among others.

The film is to release across the country in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D on November 25 this year. The film is to be released across Tamil Nadu by the popular production house, Studio Green.

