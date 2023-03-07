Bheed Teaser: Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar Starrer Takes Us Back To The Pandemic- Watch

Mumbai: Makers of upcoming film `Bheed`, starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, dropped the teaser on Monday. Taking to Instagram, Rao shared a glimpse of the story tracing back to the dark times of the Covid-19 pandemic. He shared a video with the caption, "A crisis that created borders within the country and its people. Teaser Out Now! Witness the invisible story of #Bheed, releasing in cinemas on 24th March 2023."

The teaser has visuals of people travelling by trains and buses. The film documents the dark lockdown phase in the country when state borders were sealed for fear of the spread of novel coronavirus. It shows how scores were stranded away from home, literally under the open sky, bringing back painful memories of the Partition of India in 1947. Veteran actor Pankaj Kapoor and Dia Mirza will be seen portraying pivotal roles in the film helmed by the director of `Article 15` fame, Anubhav Sinha.

Bhumi will be seen essaying the role of a doctor while Rao will be seen playing a police inspector. Shot extensively in Lucknow, the film is jointly produced by Sinha and Bhushan Kumar. `Bheed` is slated to hit the theatres on March 23, this year. This film marks the second collaboration between Rajkummar and Bhumi after `Badhaai Do`. The film was released last year and garnered praise from the audience and critics alike. On the work front, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in the Netflix original `Monica, O My Darling`, which drew mixed reviews. Bhumi will be seen in Ajay Bahl`s `The Ladykiller,` Sudhir Mishra`s `Afwaa,` Gauri Khan-produced `Bhakshak,` and Mudassar Aziz`s `Mere Husband Ki Biwi.`