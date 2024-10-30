New Delhi: The nation's heartthrob Kartik Aaryan has officially announced the opening of advance bookings for his highly anticipated film, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.’ The announcement comes with a humorous twist, as Kartik reprised his beloved character, Rooh Baba, in a quirky video shared on social media.

He captioned the video, “प्रिय दर्शकों ADVANCE BOOKING OPEN NOW !! Bio mein Link hai. Jald se jald BHAARI MAATRA mein TICKETS book karein और #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 का अपार आनंद उठाएं #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 in cinemas this Friday!”

The ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ franchise has garnered a massive fan base since its inception and Kartik's portrayal of Rooh Baba has been particularly well-received, earning him praise for his unique blend of comedy and horror.

With Kartik Aaryan reprising the role of Rooh Baba from superhit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he will be seen with Tripti Dimri, the OG Manjulika, Vidya Balan and her partner in crime, Madhuri Dixit! Directed by Anees Bazmee and initiated by Bhushan Kumar, this much-anticipated release is set to carry forward the legacy of Bollywood’s favourite horror-comedy franchise. Get ready for a Diwali filled with spooky fun and laughter!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 gears up for a grand release this Diwali on November 1, 2024.