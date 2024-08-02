Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2772954
NewsEntertainmentMovies
BHOOL BHULAIYAA 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Shoot Concludes: Kartik Aaryan Thanks Team

 Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who recently received a lot of positive responses for his sports drama ‘Chandu Champion’, has wrapped up the shooting for his upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

|Last Updated: Aug 02, 2024, 11:11 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Shoot Concludes: Kartik Aaryan Thanks Team (Image: @kartikaaryan/Instagram)

Mumbai: The actor took to his Instagram on Thursday and shared a video from the sets, showing director Anees Bazmee playfully scolding the film's unit when the monitor in front of him shows Kartik announcing the wrap-up.

Anees then walks up to Kartik and hugs the actor before they cut a cake to celebrate the completion of the film shooting.

Taking a leaf from his director’s playful scolding, Kartik wrote in the caption, "'Arey pagalo' Its a Wrap for #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 Haveli ka darwaza ek baar phir khulne ke liye taiyaar ho chuka hai. See you This Diwali."

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' marks the new chapter in the horror-comedy franchise 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. The film is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film ‘Manichitrathazhu’ directed by Fazil, the father of Malayalam superstar Fahadh Fazil.

Kartik took the baton from Akshay Kumar in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, and essayed the role of Rooh Baba.

In 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Kartik romanced Kiara Advani’s character on-screen, while in the third instalment, he will be seen starring opposite ‘Animal’ star Triptii Dimri. The film also stars Bollywood royalties, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit.

Produced by T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is set to release during Diwali.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Railway Minister got angry after being called a reel minister in Parliament
DNA Video
DNA: How water start dripping from new Parliament?
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rain in Delhi, Old Rajendra Nagar flooded again
DNA Video
DNA: Has there really been a gold scam in Kedarnath Dham?
DNA Video
DNA: Banks are earning crores in name of 'minimum balance'
DNA Video
DNA: Signs of life found on Mars!
DNA Video
DNA: Will Hafiz Saeed be killed like Haniyeh?
DNA Video
DNA: Toll road or pothole road - what will you choose?
DNA Video
DNA: ..So why is there a ruckus over the caste of Politicians?
DNA Video
DNA: Where Hindu children 'disappear' from madrasa?